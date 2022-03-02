Klopp weighs in on FA writing to Elliott over flare in Carabao Cup final celebrations

Jurgen Klopp was asked to address the FA’s decision to write to Harvey Elliott over the youngster’s post-match celebrations in the Carabao Cup final.

The teenager was spotted picking up a flare in front of supporters at Wembley as the Reds celebrated their latest trophy win.

“Will I speak to him? Yes, maybe,” the German told reporters gathered at his pre-match press conference.

“Harvey is a very young man on the pitch and outside he’s still a little bit more like a boy but that’s not a problem he made a mistake.

“All because of the role we have as people working in public. Yeah, understand 100%, I will tell him, I can promise you he will not do it again.

“Do I think it was the worst thing that ever happened in world football? No.

“I understand 100% why it’s not okay but in that moment I got carried away and I am nearly four times as old as he is, so it can happen.”

The Merseysiders are set to take on Norwich City in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup following their penalty shootout success against Chelsea.

READ MORE: (Photo) Kelleher & goalkeeping department celebrate his likeness being added to ‘keepers mural at AXA training centre

Context in this situation seems rather key, given that the attacker had been ruled out for months with a severe ankle injury.

To be involved in a cup final after such a stressful and upsetting incident and to play a critical role in the penalty shootout to boot, one can understand the teenager’s elated celebrations.

Nonetheless, we more than understand the safety aspect the FA are preaching and we’ve no doubt Elliott will exercise more caution in the future.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!