Liverpool could be forced to send 23-year-old ‘hero’ out on loan, admits Klopp

Jurgen Klopp described Caoimhin Kelleher as a hero for his involvement in the 120 plus minutes of action against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The German remained adamant that the possibility of selling the Irishman was off the table, though did concede that this wasn’t necessarily the case for a potential loan deal.

“There was absolutely no intention to sell him or something like that, or give him on loan. Not at all because we need a strong No.2,” the 54-year-old told reporters, as covered by the club’s official website.

“Winning a trophy, that will help him? You have to ask Caoimhin that. But he has here a long-term contract and we have a long-term plan with him.

“But, of course, we want to help the boy as well to become the best version of himself – that’s what we did so far and that’s what we will do as well.

“But maybe there’s a year where he has to go on loan – I’m not sure if that will be next year or maybe later, it depends a little bit.”

The former Ringmahon Rangers starlet has been used sporadically this term, with the manager favouring the No.2 for the domestic cups.

READ MORE: Klopp opens up on ‘worst part of my job’ after Carabao Cup final success: ‘This was so hard’

With Alisson Becker’s contract not set to run out until 2027, it’s difficult to see at what point the 23-year-old breaks into the first-team on a regular basis.

It could mean that we’re forced into a Nathaniel Phillips-esque situation where the player in question simply possesses too much quality to be left on the sidelines on a regular basis.

Ideally, we’d like to see Kelleher remain with Liverpool for as long as possible, of course, and there’s yet to be any clear signs from the player with regard to a potential desire for an exit.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!