Liverpool fans won’t believe latest name interested in buying Chelsea

Following the turmoil that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich, has decided to sell the club in a bid to protect its reputation.

In light of the oligarch’s willingness to see the outfit pass into another’s hands, UFC fighter, Conor McGregor, has thrown his hat into the ring via a tweet online.

One report from the Telegraph (via Caught Offside) has the Premier League side valued at £4bn, which could represent a significant stumbling block to potential buyers.

READ MORE: Liverpool team news confirmed: Jota & Jones start as Klopp overhauls starting-XI

The Irishman’s offer to take the Blues off Abramovich’s hands has raised more than the odd virtual eyebrow online, with there appearing to be a mixed reaction amongst Chelsea supporters on the Twittersphere.

From our point of view, certainly, such a switch would be far from welcome, and the potential loss of the Russian, inevitable as it is, could hit fans particularly hard without a trusted financer set to replace him.

Though we imagine that the offer is partly tongue in cheek, we’ll be watching this story closely to see how the MMA fighter’s apparent interest unfolds.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!