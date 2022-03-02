Liverpool predicted XI v Norwich: 19-year-old Red starts as Klopp swaps out entire first-XI

With an important meeting with West Ham United only three days after Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Norwich City, it’s expected that Jurgen Klopp will make significant changes.

The German has already given one spot away in his pre-match presser, with his decision to exclude Caoimhin Kelleher from starting in goal leaving room for Alisson Becker’s return to the starting-XI.

The Merseysiders will be hoping to keep up their positive form in the cups this term after securing their first piece of silverware in the form of the Carabao Cup.

Ahead of our Brazilian international between the sticks, the upcoming tie with the Canaries seems an appropriate occasion to hand Joe Gomez some much-needed minutes alongside Ibrahima Konate.

In midfield, James Milner and Harvey Elliott stand a more than reasonable chance of being named in the first-XI given their comparatively limited minutes in the Carabao Cup final.

Up top, we’re backing Klopp to name a forward trio comprised of Taki Minamino, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Tsimikas, Gomez, Konate, Williams, Morton, Milner, Elliott, Minamino, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain

