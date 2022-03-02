Liverpool team news confirmed: Jota & Jones start as Klopp overhauls starting-XI

One down, three to go – that has been the message put forward by various Liverpool stars in the wake of the club’s ninth Carabao Cup win.

What better way to back up such statements than in the upcoming FA Cup clash with Norwich City as the Reds look to deliver a special campaign for supporters that were somewhat let down last term.

Thiago Alcantara, injured in the warm-up ahead of the Wembley tie, is unable to make proceedings against the Canaries.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in between the sticks, its a much-changed backline featuring Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez in the centre of defence.

In midfield, Jurgen Klopp has selected a trio comprised of Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Up top, the forward line of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane favoured in the League Cup final have been replaced with Diogo Jota, Divock Origi and Taki Minamino.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! Back involved in a domestic cup competition again for Jurgen Klopp's League Cup winners it is! What are your thoughts on the XI he's named tonight, Reds? 🧐 #LFC pic.twitter.com/V0t8jgJvey — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 2, 2022

