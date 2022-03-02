Looking back at some of Liverpool’s most expensive transfers up to 2020

In the Premier League, dizzyingly high salaries and transfer sums are absolutely normal. It’s time to have a look at Liverpool’s most expensive transfers up to 2020.

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool bought the world’s most expensive defender in 2018 in Virgil van Dijk at £75m – a then world-record fee.

The gifted Dutchman scored straight on his debut on 5th January 2018 in the Third Round of the FA Cup; a goal many a Red will no doubt more than cherish still.

In August 2019, Van Dijk was named Europe’s Defender of the Year, earning the title of UEFA Player of the Year, leaving Leo Messi far behind in second place.

At the end of the same year, the No.4 was allowed to call himself the second-best player in the world having been legitimised by both The Best FIFA Football Awards and the Ballon d’Or awards.

In December 2019, Liverpool won the FIFA World Cup with the help of their talismanic centre-half. In the 2019/20 campaign the English championship soon followed.

Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker hardly came cheap either from Roma, though the purchase has proved more than worthwhile for Liverpool over the course of his Anfield stay.

In 2018 the club put £67m on the table to reserve the goalkeeper – a deal that resembled an auspicious bet won by Liverpool.

Ordinary football fans also have the opportunity to place bets; with asiabet.org allowing betting fans to compare the best provider in their respective country. This portal gives you a well-sorted overview, all information is gathered by experienced betting and sports experts.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was named World Goalkeeper of the Year in 2019 by three organisations in France Football, FIFA and IFFHS.

Another member of Liverpool’s 2019/20 title-wining campaign, the 29-year-old has more than justified his transfer fee and looks set to play a key role in delivering silverware to Merseyside for the seasons to come.

Naby Keita

There were some initial fears that the purchase of Naby Keita in 2017 had turned out to be a flop of epic proportions. Liverpool paid £48m for the Guinean who has struggled a great deal with injuries since his switch from the Bundesliga.

Though the jury is still out on the No.8 in some quarters, there’s no questioning his importance to the squad when fit.

He would go on to win the Champions League with his club in 2019 and provided the first goal against his former outfit RB Salzburg.

Later, during the FIFA World Cub in December, he scored the opening goal against Monterrey.

READ MORE: GUEST: Are refereeing decisions and VAR making football fans fall out of love with the sport?

Christian Benteke

The Belgian football player Christian Benteke was born in Kinshasa, Zaire in 1990.

The club paid no less than £37.5m for him in a move that, at the time, divided sections of the fanbase and commentators.

Indeed, many considered the striker overpriced despite his somewhat positive scoring record for Aston Villa prior to his switch to Merseyside.

Nevertheless, the club reportedly handed the forward a considerable wage packet, as the Daily Star claimed in 2016.

It’s safe to say that Brendan Rodgers’ successor, Jurgen Klopp, was far from being Benteke’s biggest fan, later selling the striker on to Crystal Palace at a loss.

The overhaul of the forward line that has since taken place under the watchful eyes of the German and the recruitment team has since transformed the club into one of the most potent attacking outfits in world football.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!