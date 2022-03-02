(Photo) Kelleher & goalkeeping department celebrate his likeness being added to ‘keepers mural at AXA training centre

Caoimhin Kelleher was joined by the goalkeeping department and his fellow first-team shotstoppers at the AXA training centre as the Irishman’s likeness was added to the ‘keepers mural.

The former Ringmahon Rangers starlet held the Carabao Cup trophy after registering the match-winning spot-kick in a tense nervy shootout.

It’s quite remarkable that the Jurgen Klopp era has delivered three faces on the wall in question and is testament to how rarely Jurgen Klopp’s faith is ill-placed.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Reddit user u/HarryPi: