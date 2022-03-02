Three teenagers with combined age of 54 could play for Liverpool after U19s hint shared online

Liverpool could be set to hand more minutes in a domestic cup competition for three youngsters following news of the trio’s exclusion from the U19s today.

This update comes courtesy of the Echo’s Paul Gorst who tweeted the absence of notable starlets Kaide Gordon, Owen Beck and Conor Bradley from the starting-XI that faced Genk in the UEFA Youth League.

Liverpool U19s starting XI vs Genk: Davies; Mabaya, Koumetio, Quansah, Norris; Corness, Balagizi; Frauendorf, Musialowski, Woltman; Cannonier. Potential involvement for Kaide Gordon, Conor Bradley and Owen Beck at Anfield tonight. Live updates from Kirkby to come. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 2, 2022

With the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold having played an extended amount of minutes in the League Cup final, it would be far from surprising to see the latter come in for the 23-year-old in the first-XI.

Ahead of the arrival of official team news, we at the Empire of the Kop are expecting Jurgen Klopp to opt for a complete overhaul of the first-team that took to the pitch at Wembley.

There’s more than a possibility the likes of Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott could earn a serious chunk of minutes following their cameo appearances in the Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea.

Though, with a meeting with West Ham in the English top-flight just around the corner, it’s highly unlikely any risks will be taken with senior starters at this stage of the tournament.

