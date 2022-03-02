(Video) Eagle-eyed Liverpool fan catches Diaz chucking gloves at Konate’s head in cheeky antics

Luis Diaz will develop a reputation at Liverpool as one of the more cheeky members of the first-team squad if he keeps up his post-match antics.

One Reds fan spotted the Colombian international – the initial perpetrator having been presumed to be Kostas Tsimikas – firing his balled-up gloves at Ibrahima Konate’s head in the wake of the club’s Carabao Cup success.

The Merseysiders secured the domestic trophy via a tense penalty shootout victory, with Kepa Arrizabalaga blasting his side’s 11th spot-kick over the bar to hand the cup to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Livehpool:

Whyd Diaz throw his gloves at Konate’s head like that LMFAOOOOOO 💀😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZvW6SQbw22 — “ (@Livehpool) March 1, 2022