(Video) Keane lashes out at 'childish' Wright in This is Anfield sign argument

(Video) Keane lashes out at ‘childish’ Wright in This is Anfield sign argument

Ian Wright and Roy Keane clashed prior to Liverpool’s meeting with Norwich City over the club’s famous ‘This is Anfield’ sign.

The former Gunners attacker admitted he felt compelled to follow tradition and touch the sign during his playing days, something the latter far from understood, accusing his fellow pundit of being ‘childish’.

As an ex-Manchester United star, it’s pretty transparent why the Irishman would be so opposed to the idea of paying respect to the L4 feature.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV:

