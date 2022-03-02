(Video) Klopp’s seven-word reply to question on extending Liverpool contract could excite fans

Jurgen Klopp didn’t outright rule out the possibility of extending his stay at Liverpool Football Club when questioned on the possibility, answering, ‘I don’t know, I really don’t know.’

The German’s contract is set to expire in 2024, with the need for a gradual rebuild in the frontline and midfield potentially proving tempting for the 54-year-old.

It all very much depends on how the former Mainz man views his future beyond his tenure in Merseyside, with the coach often connected with the German national side.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV & @Matt12LFC:

If anyone thinks I'm going to listen to Klopp saying this on @itv and start getting carried away.

You couldn't be anymore right!!!!👀 pic.twitter.com/QQTh7aNW8u — Matt (@Matt12LFC) March 2, 2022