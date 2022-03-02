(Video) Liverpool fan spots Wijnaldum liking plenty of Liverpool posts online after Carabao Cup success

Gini Wijnaldum showed a great deal of support to his former teammates at Liverpool following the club’s Carabao Cup success.

The Dutchman was a much-loved figure at Anfield prior to his switch to the French capital, with the midfielder enjoying mixed reviews at PSG.

It’s nice to see our former No.5 keeping an eye on things back in Merseyside and we certainly hope he’s aware of how fondly remembered he is by his old oufit.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AnythingLFC_ & originating from @hessielliot07 on TikTok:

Gini Wijnaldum missing Liverpool 🔴 pic.twitter.com/AXkx85F3qT — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) March 2, 2022