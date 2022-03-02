(Video) Liverpool wouldn’t have made Carabao Cup final without one Red, claims Klopp

Jurgen Klopp was keen to highlight the importance of Taki Minamino in helping Liverpool reach both the final of the Carabao Cup and the next stage of the FA Cup.

The 27-year-old was instrumental in the club’s meeting with Norwich City, registering two goals as the Merseysiders overcame a lacklustre Canaries outfit in the Fifth Round of the competition.

The Japanese international has been a key contributor from the bench, registering nine goals in 21 games (across all competitions).

