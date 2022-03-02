(Video) Minamino blasts in stunning half-volley to double Liverpool lead in space of 12 minutes

Taki Minamino was a man possessed in the opening half of Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Norwich City as he registered a second goal in 12 minutes to double the Reds’ lead.

The ball fell favourably to the Japanese international from a corner, with the former RB Salzburg man taking a touch before slicing a half-volley past Tim Krul.

It takes the 27-year-old’s tally for Jurgen Klopp’s men to nine goals in 22 games across all competitions.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV & beINSports:

