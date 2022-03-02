(Video) Minamino blasts in stunning half-volley to double Liverpool lead in space of 12 minutes

Taki Minamino was a man possessed in the opening half of Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Norwich City as he registered a second goal in 12 minutes to double the Reds’ lead.

The ball fell favourably to the Japanese international from a corner, with the former RB Salzburg man taking a touch before slicing a half-volley past Tim Krul.

It takes the 27-year-old’s tally for Jurgen Klopp’s men to nine goals in 22 games across all competitions.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV & beINSports:

🗃 File that finish under: EMPHATIC 🚀@takumina0116 has now scored four times against Norwich this season 😨 🏆 @EmiratesFACup | @LFC pic.twitter.com/sTr22CRypP — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 2, 2022

🚨⚽️ | MINAMINO AGAIN! WHAT A STRIKE! 2-0 Liverpool pic.twitter.com/BJKg0Oc0c9 — Football For You (@FootbaIlForYou) March 2, 2022