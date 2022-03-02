(Video) Tsimikas’ wonderfully weird reaction to Henderson’s classic trophy lift captured in hilarious clip

Kostas Tsimikas didn’t play a minute of action in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea at the weekend but that didn’t stop him making the most of the post-match celebrations.

The visibly excited Greek international was clipped unleashing the wild side of his personality as Jordan Henderson performed his classic trophy lift celebration.

The fullback has been in terrific form this term deputising for Andy Robertson where necessary and will likely have a significant role to play in the remaining domestic cup the Reds are involved in.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @KopReformed:

Tsimikas is not normal but I fucking love him pic.twitter.com/MaBqPtI7Ma — 🥤 (@KopReformed) February 28, 2022