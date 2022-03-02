(Video) Watch each of Luis Diaz’s cheeky no-look passes in Carabao Cup final

Luis Diaz has been a revelation under Jurgen Klopp since his mid-season switch from the Portuguese top-flight, producing another stellar performance in the League Cup final.

The Colombian showed off his flair and mastery of the ball with a series of no-look passes that would have made Bobby Firmino blush in the clash against Chelsea.

The Reds emerged victorious via a penalty shootout, with Caoimhin Kelleher putting away the decisive spot-kick.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Ardit Gola Films’ official YouTube account: