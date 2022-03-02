(Video) ‘What a guy, what a player’ – Milner blown away by ‘brilliant’ 27-year-old Liverpool star after Norwich win

James Milner had nothing but positive words for Liverpool teammate Taki Minamino after the Japanese international won the game for the Reds against Norwich City.

The former RB Salzburg star registered two superb first-half efforts, including a sumptuous half-volley following a corner to double the lead, within the space of 12 minutes.

Able to contribute so readily when called upon, the 27-year-old has been a stellar squad player for Jurgen Klopp’s men this term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV:

🗣 "He's a great guy – what a guy! What a player… every time he comes in, he's ready and he delivers. He's such a nice guy and you're delighted every time he scores."@JamesMilner ❤️ @takumina0116 🥰 🎤 @gabrielclarke05 🏆 @EmiratesFACup | @LFC pic.twitter.com/fcOyKWLTWa — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 2, 2022