Curtis Jones shares four-word message online after injury scare forces him off the pitch at half-time

Curtis Jones shared a positive message looking ahead to the next round of the FA Cup after Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Norwich City.

The Scouser tweeted, ‘Onto the next round’, as the Reds secured passage through to the quarter-finals of the competition – the furthest Jurgen Klopp has got in the cup in question during his Anfield tenure.

Onto the next round✅ pic.twitter.com/JxmGt2ynxz — Curtis Jones (@curtisjr_10) March 2, 2022

The league title chasers secured their first piece of silverware of the campaign in a tense contest with Chelsea, which had to be settled with a penalty shootout.

Following our head coach’s latest update on the Englishman, there’s certainly enough in the way of hope with regards to the severity of the midfielder’s thigh concern.

With Thiago Alcantara leaving many a fan fearing the worst, it’s comforting that the club won’t be forced to handle another potential injury crisis at the business end of the season.

Indeed, if we’re to genuinely compete across all remaining fronts, it’ll be critical to keep our now broad squad, for the most part, as fit and healthy as possible.

