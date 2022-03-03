Ex-La Liga star weighs in Liverpool star ‘doubts’ but notes Klopp can help him realise potential

Jackson Martinez has shared that ‘there were doubts’ over how well Luis Diaz would take to life at Porto.

The 25-year-old has since come on leaps and bounds, with his remarkable level of improvement over the course of the last year attracting the likes of Tottenham, West Ham and, ultimately, Liverpool’s attention.

“When he arrived at Porto there were doubts because he came straight from Colombia, but he had the opportunity to start playing immediately,” the former Atletico Madrid man told Marca (via Sport Witness).

“He improved a lot tactically and will continue to do so at Liverpool. He tries so hard, he has the imagination, is a goalscorer and a creator.

“In the world, he is one of the most enjoyable to watch. He’s going to go much further with the confidence that his coach is giving him.”

Despite the differences in physicality, the Colombian international has already taken well to life in the English top-flight, with his performances earning him a start in his first Reds final in the Carabao Cup crunch meeting with Chelsea.

With a piece of silverware already in the bag, much is understandably made of what it could do for our chances of securing further silverware.

Having been one of our best performers in the final, we’d like to think such an experience could seriously aid Diaz in keeping up his superb form for the remainder of the campaign.

With such genuine quality across the pitch, let alone the forward line, there’s no telling how special a season we could enjoy.

