Ex-Red ‘not sure’ important Liverpool star will extend his stay at Anfield

Michael Thomas has called for James Milner to be rewarded with a one-year contract to keep him at Liverpool beyond the expiration of his current deal in the summer.

The Englishman has been mainly limited to cameo appearances this term, with him having recently turned 36 this year.

“James Milner should 100% get another year at the club,” the former Arsenal and Reds star told Caught Offside.

“He comes in and never plays a bad game. One of the most reliable players I’ve seen in any position you need to deploy him. He is good for cover and to have around the dressing room.

“Whether he would be open to that as he will probably get less minutes than this season, so I am not sure.”

The former Manchester City midfielder has nonetheless been an invaluable member of the squad both on and off the pitch.

Much is made of the No.7’s contributions in the dressing room and beyond, which can lead some to question the necessity of extending his contract.

Nonetheless, it’s critical to remember how important players like Milner are in setting the standards in the squad – as was well-demonstrated in our 2-1 win over Norwich City as performance levels dipped.

Keeping his teammates on their toes and putting a welcoming arm around younger and newer members of the squad like Luis Diaz are important duties that would be well-missed were he to depart us in the summer.

