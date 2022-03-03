Fabrizio Romano provides update on reported Liverpool target

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that reported Liverpool target Bukayo Saka ‘loves Arsenal’ and the England international is ‘not planning to leave in the summer’.

Saka, who’s current contract expires in the summer of 2024, has 12 goal contributions in 29 appearances for the Gunners who are currently two points behind fourth-placed Manchester United but do have three games in hand on Ralf Rangnick’s side.

“They’re also working on Bukayo Saka’s future because this boy is really special,” Romano told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel (via HITC).

“It’s always Liverpool rumours, this is what I was asking yesterday and the answer I received was that Bukayo loves Arsenal, he loves the club, he’s a good guy and a genuine guy, and this is why he’s not planning to leave in the summer.

“He’s not focused on a new deal now because he wants to focus on the season, but at the end of the season he will have a meeting with Arsenal and discuss a new deal.”

This update will come as positive news for Arsenal supporters with reports in recent months suggesting that Saka was seeking an exit from the Emirates in the hope of playing Champions League football.

READ MORE: ‘The absolute state of this’ ‘ Just like the super league’ – Some Liverpool fans react to new Champions League proposal

Mikel Arteta’s side are of course in with a shout of finishing in the Champions League places this season which would increase the likeliness of the 20-year-old staying in north London.

With Jurgen Klopp strengthening his attacking options in January with the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto then that may suggest that another attacking arrival in the summer is now unlikely.

You never know, though, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Saka does extend his stay at Arsenal in the coming months.

#Ep37 of The Red Nets Podcast: European Super League 2.0, the impact of the League Cup win… and more!