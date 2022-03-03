Harvey Elliott thanks Liverpool fans as he helps secure victory in the FA Cup

Harvey Elliott thanks Liverpool fans as he helps secure victory in the FA Cup

Harvey Elliott was a surprise half-time substitution as he replaced an injured Curtis Jones, against Norwich City in the FA Cup.

Our No.67 was on a high after an impressive performance and penalty against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, before being handed another chance to shine.

Jurgen Klopp clearly has a lot of trust in the young midfielder and the boyhood Red took to his social media after the game, to thank the Liverpool supporters.

The 18-year-old wrote: ‘Big win! Into the next round… Thanks for the support reds. Onto Saturday 🔴’.

We’re now just one game away from another trip to the national stadium, with the quadruple hopes and beliefs growing for all of our fans with each game.

Let’s hope it’s a season to remember and that the former Fulham player can prove to be a key part of a phenomenal team.

You can view the message on Elliott’s Instagram page:

