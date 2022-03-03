Harvey Elliott thanks Liverpool fans as he helps secure victory in the FA Cup

Harvey Elliott was a surprise half-time substitution as he replaced an injured Curtis Jones, against Norwich City in the FA Cup.

Our No.67 was on a high after an impressive performance and penalty against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley, before being handed another chance to shine.

Jurgen Klopp clearly has a lot of trust in the young midfielder and the boyhood Red took to his social media after the game, to thank the Liverpool supporters.

The 18-year-old wrote: ‘Big win! Into the next round… Thanks for the support reds. Onto Saturday 🔴’.

We’re now just one game away from another trip to the national stadium, with the quadruple hopes and beliefs growing for all of our fans with each game.

Let’s hope it’s a season to remember and that the former Fulham player can prove to be a key part of a phenomenal team.

You can view the message on Elliott’s Instagram page:

