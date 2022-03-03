‘Huge’ – Pundit gushes over ‘outstanding’ Liverpool star who’s only played 431 minutes this term

Gabriel Agbonlahor was keen to highlight the quality in Liverpool’s squad, which he argued put the club in a goof position to fight on all front this term.

The Englishman was left particularly impressed by winter signing Luis Diaz, who has certainly shone since his mid-season switch from FC Porto.

“Liverpool have brought in some outstanding players, Diaz is the signing of the season for me. He’s been huge, outstanding,” the former Aston Villa hitman told Football Insider.

“It sets them in good stead to fight for everything. On their day they could beat anyone in Europe. No team in Europe will want to play them.

“They can win all four or they will win only one. We’ll wait and see but they’ve got a big chance of doing it.”

The Colombian international has registered only one goal for the Reds in six appearances (equating to 431 minutes), though has fitted seamlessly into the side’s style of play.

READ MORE: Curtis Jones shares four-word message online after injury scare forces him off the pitch at half-time

Perfectly confident driving down the wing before cutting into the box, there’s no questioning that the 25-year-old is doing the kind of things that are conducive to serious goalscoring.

Indeed, it’s testament to his quality on the left that Jurgen Klopp has felt forced to push Sadio Mane inwards into a more central striking role – and one which arguably quite suits the Senegalese international.

With our depth shining following the elimination of various injury concerns and the signing of the winger having provided a shot of adrenaline in the arm for our season, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be able to go for more honours beyond the League Cup.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!