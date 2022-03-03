James Milner singles out one teammate as Liverpool book their place in the FA Cup quarter-final

James Milner had another brilliant display at full-back for Liverpool, as the evergreen versatile veteran helped book our place in the next round.

Our vice captain looked a constant threat from the right wing and his ability to get up and down the flank was far removed from his years, that are supposed to be slowing him down.

He was a real candidate for player of the match but our No.7 himself had to acknowledge the role played by his teammate, whose goals helped secure a quarter-final place.

The 36-year-old said: ‘Job done💪 @takumi18minamino_official on 🔥🔥 #tikitaki #ynwa’.

Takumi Minamino has been the man for the cups this campaign and has repeatedly repayed the faith shown in him by Jurgen Klopp, with some big performances and goals.

It’s great that the Japanese international uses his game time so well and is constantly testing the boss on how many minutes he can be rewarded, through his performances.

You can view the message on Milner’s Instagram account:

