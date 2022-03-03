Joel Matip nominated for Premier League player of the month award for February

Joel Matip’s cult hero status grows with each game and his performances on the pitch have been tremendous this season.

The 30-year-old played five games across the month of February and the four of them in the Premier League have been enough for the defender to be shortlisted as the league’s best.

Our No.32 has been nominated alongside: Che Adams (Southampton), Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Mee (Burnley) and Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).

Scoring against Leeds United was a highlight within the league and the Carabao Cup victory will also have meant this was a special month for the Cameroon international.

Also weighing in with an assist and three clean sheets, it’s hard to argue that the much loved former Schalke man doesn’t deserve this recognition.

Much is made of Virgil van Dijk (and quite rightly so) but the performances of his partner have been so good this season and keeping him injury free will be massive for any potential success that may come this campaign.

If you want to vote, you can do so here – it would be great to see him win his first personal Premier League award!

