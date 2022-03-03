Jurgen Klopp’s top-10 scorers as Liverpool score our 750th goal of his reign

Takumi Minanmino’s first goal against Norwich City in the FA Cup was the 750th that was scored during Jurgen Klopp’s Anfield reign.

It’s been a pulsating 360-game journey since the German took the helm and it seems like an apt time to assess the top 10 goal scorers, from the seven years he’s spent on Merseyside.

Following the goal that was scored by the Japanese international, football writer Andrew Beasley took to Twitter to provide the list of players.

Mo Salah (152), Sadio Mane (110), Bobby Firmino (95), Divock Origi (40), Philippe Coutinho (37), Diogo Jota (30), James Milner and Daniel Sturridge (25), Gini Wijnaldum (22), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (17).

There’s certainly some interesting names in the list and three of them are no longer plying their trade at our club.

We all want to see many more years of the former Borussia Dortmund man and hopefully many more trophies and happy memories, it’ll be very interesting to see who finishes where once his time comes to an end.

You can view the visualisation of the statistic via @BassTunedToRed on Twitter:

