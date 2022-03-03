Larissa Matip urges Liverpool fans to vote for Joel as Premier League player of the month

Joel Matip is a much loved member of Jurgen Klopp’s team and his performances this season have been highly impressive.

Due to a string of impressive defensive and offensive performances in the Premier League, our No.32 has been nominated for the player of the month for February.

It is the first time the 30-year-old has been nominated for an individual award from the league and so it would mean a huge amount for him to clinch the personal accolade.

It looks as though he won’t be the only person who it would mean a lot to either, as the Cameroon international’s wife has taken to her Twitter account and asked all fans to vote for her man.

Larissa Matip is a very public supporter of her husband and is clearly acting as head of his PR team as she is now desperate to see the former Schalke man win the award.

This is something all of our fans can get behind too, it doesn’t take long to vote and you can do so here.

You can view the plea via @LarissaMatip on Twitter:

