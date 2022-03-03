Liverpool interested in 22-year-old with monstrous 25 goals in Primeira Liga; Reds backed for strong summer window – report

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Uruguayan striker, Darwin Nunez, following his superb campaign in the Primeira Liga.

This comes from O Jogo (via Sport Witness), with the Portuguese outlet backing the Reds to make some serious moves in the summer following their mid-season acquisition of Luis Diaz.

With the contracts of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino all set to expire in 2023, there is some underlying pressure to focus on rebuilding the forward line for the future.

With a whopping 27 goal contributions (25 goals, 2 assists) in 30 games (across all competitions) this term, the 22-year-old has been devastating leading the line for Benfica.

Whether we’ll be tempted into moving for a more centrally-focused attacker, however, is another matter entirely, particularly given how Diogo Jota has excelled in such a position.

As far as it comes to bolstering the front-three, we’d expect the recruitment team to sort out a new deal for our Egyptian international at the very least.

Though the longer this contract saga drags out, the more question marks that will arise over his future with us.

