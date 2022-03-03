Liverpool journalist shares positive FA Cup omen; suggests Reds stand good chance of cruising through to semi-finals

Having already secured passage through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and a first piece of silverware of the season in the League Cup, the possibility of Liverpool winning further trophies this term appears to be far from a pipedream.

Looking ahead to the next stage of the remaining domestic cup, Echo journalist Ian Doyle tweeted a particularly positive omen for the Merseysiders with regard to their chances of progressing to the last four.

Today's megafact about #LFC is that since being shocked 1-0 at Watford in 1970 – the game that effectively finished several Reds careers – they have lost only ONE FA Cup quarter-final, 2-1 at home to Tottenham in 1995. In that time, the record is P22 W16 D5 L1 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) March 3, 2022

The club has yet to discover their opponents in the next round, with the draw taking place this evening.

READ MORE: ‘Plays with no fear’ – Ex-PL star makes big claim on ‘outstanding’ Liverpool teenager

With the likes of fellow League Cup finalists Chelsea and league leaders Manchester City still involved in the competition, there’s no questioning the fact that we’ll have our work cut out for us to get far in the tournament, let alone win the whole thing.

Nonetheless, with squad concerns increasingly a thing of the past as we continue to recruit superbly whilst maximising the contributions of our squad players, there’s more than enough room to dream.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!