Liverpool to face either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town in the quarter-final of this season’s FA Cup

Liverpool have been drawn against either Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town away from home in the quarter-final of this season’s FA Cup.

The Reds, who defeated Norwich City 2-1 in the previous round, will find out who they face when the two Championship sides meet on Monday night.

Victory in the quarters would result in another trip to ‘Anfield South’ for Jurgen Klopp and his side after we defeated Chelsea at the national stadium in the League Cup final last weekend.

Of course, with us being a division above the respective sides as well as being in great form at the moment, we head into the tie, no matter who it’s against, as favourites.

But Nottingham Forest did knock out Premier League side Leicester City in the previous round whilst the Terriers knocked out top-flight outfit Burnley at Turf Moor in round three.

The tie will take place between March 18-21.

You can catch the full draw below via @EmiratesFACup on Twitter.

The draw for the quarter-finals of the #EmiratesFACup has been made! What game are you most excited for? 👀 pic.twitter.com/1uAvOTdRVF — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) March 3, 2022