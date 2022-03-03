Liverpool’s road to the golden shoe award

The European golden shoe, or golden boot, is an annual award for the top football scorers across all European football leagues.

The road so far

Liverpool already have some significant history with the golden shoe. Welsh football player Ian Rush took the title for Liverpool as the best scorer back in 1983-84 season with 32 goals in the English First Division.

Years later, our top scorer Luis Suarez shared the boot with Cristiano Ronaldo in the 2013-14 season where both players scored 31 goals for the Premier League and La Liga respectively. Therefore, this would be the Reds’ third boot in almost a decade.

Our No.11 remains one of the leading contender for the boot but surprises are quite common until the very end of the league. On the bright side, we actually have two contenders for the boot this season. Aside from Salah, Diogo Jota is also in the race with 12 goals in the English top-flight so far.

Who are the top contenders?

The former Roma hitman went from top contender for the boot to fourth place (at the time of writing) as Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandovski took the lead with 28 goals so far.

The latter is 33 years of age and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. Closely behind is Dusan Vlahovic with 21 goals scored for both Fiorentina and Juventus.

In third is Patrick Schick, Bayer Leverkusen’s top scorer with 20 goals in the Bundesliga, with the club hoping to snatch a spot in the Champions League this year.

In fourth place is Liverpool’s very own Mo Salah with 19 goals so far, with the Egyptian having stated his intention to compete for several trophies this year, as was reported by the Mirror, which may yet yield plenty more opportunities for goals.

The 29-year-old took a month away from Liverpool to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations, which should certainly be taken into account when considering the current standings.

Why is the award so unpredictable?

As mentioned before, you can’t know for sure what will happen until the very end. The main reason is that it’s not just about who scores how many goals; players are awarded points for each goal they manage to register.

How many points are awarded for each goal depends on the difficulty or quality of the league itself. For instance, the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Serie A are considered to be the top five elite football leagues.

Each goal in these leagues carries two points. UEFA awards 1.5 points for each goal in leagues ranked six to 21 and one point for each goal in leagues ranked 21 and below. However, this wasn’t always the case.

In fact, from 1968 to 1991, the shoe was awarded to the top scorer regardless of the league the player participated in.

