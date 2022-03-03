“Look at Manchester City and the great Barcelona teams” – Ex-Red on Jurgen Klopp’s squad depth

Jurgen Klopp has assembled the best squad he’s had since his arrival at Liverpool and is set to challenge on three fronts, for the rest of the season.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily, Stephen Warnock compared the players that our boss has as it his disposal to that of Manchester City and the old Barcelona teams.

The 40-year-old said: ‘The big thing for me is if I was to name Liverpool’s best XI I could be pretty close to it, but then when I look at the bench I think ‘wow’ and see there is real quality to come on and affect the game.

‘That’s where I look at Manchester City and the great Barcelona teams we have seen – they have the ability to change games and bring game-changing players onto the pitch.

‘That is where Liverpool have strengthened in the last couple of years and we are seeing the emergence of young talent as well.

‘The business Liverpool have done to strengthen this squad, that gives players that hope and belief that they can do it.

‘Diaz is an outstanding talent and we watched him in the cup final against a great Chelsea team and one of the best defenders in Cesar Azpilicueta.

‘He made life so difficult for him because of his ability on the ball to turn and run at people. He’s a game-changer. He’s an exciting player’.

Few can argue that we have a brilliant squad of players available now but it is strange how signing just one player has changed the perception of our whole team.

Injuries killed us last season and we need to ensure that as many of our players as possible stay fit for the rest of the campaign, if we are to win the big prizes on offer.

