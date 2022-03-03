Paul Merson tips Liverpool star to remain at Anfield despite his lack of game time this season

Ex-Arsenal man Paul Merson has suggested that Joe Gomez should remain at Liverpool and believes that the potential for Jurgen Klopp’s side to once again compete on all fronts next season means the 24-year-old will ‘play enough games’.

It’s rumoured that a number of clubs in the Premier League, including Newcastle United and Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, are admirers of the England international who has made just 14 appearances across all competitions this term.

“Joe Gomez is another player who has been talked about a lot in recent weeks,” Merson told Sportskeeda (via HITC).

“With his lack of game time an obvious issue at the moment.

“He won’t be short of suitors and the decision will ultimately be his at the end of the season, but I do think he should stay at Liverpool.

“They are a really successful team and will compete on all fronts next season, so he will play enough games.”

Gomez did throw in a solid display in yesterday’s 2-1 FA Cup victory over Norwich at Anfield, but he has found game time in the Premier League hard to come by this season.

In fairness to the former Charlton man, he does face real competition for a spot in the side in the form of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate – with the latter also performing well against the Canaries.

We do remain in contention for three trophies this term so we certainly need strength in depth in the coming weeks.

Our No. 12 was pivotal during the 2019/20 season alongside VVD in defence but has struggled with injuries throughout his Anfield career.

He’s contracted with the club until the summer of 2024 and we believe he’s still got a lot to offer in a red shirt – let’s hope he can continue to perform well whenever he’s called upon.

