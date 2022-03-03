‘Plays with no fear’ – Ex-PL star makes big claim on ‘outstanding’ Liverpool teenager

Alan Hutton has backed Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott to become a ‘superstar’ for the club in future.

The teenager shone for the Reds earlier in the season before he was cruelly ruled out for several months following a severe ankle injury sustained at Elland Road.

“I watched him in that central midfield role at the start of the season against Burnley – and he was outstanding,” the former Aston Villa defender told Football Insider.

“He’s definitely got the ability. He can pick a pass and he plays with no fear whatsoever – and that’s really refreshing.

“He’s come back quickly from a really nasty injury, which is brilliant – but he’ll be looking to build on that. This injury to Thiago could give him that chance.

“I’ve got no doubts that he’ll go on to be a superstar for Liverpool.”

The 18-year-old has been a reliable performer on the pitch when given the nod, contributing in the penalty shootout win that saw the Merseysiders handed the League Cup at the weekend.

Beyond a long-term injury and the dissipation of such concerns around the squad, the former Fulham Academy graduate finds his bolt-on starting spot at the beginning of the season a thing of the past.

It’s testament to the attacker’s quality, however, that he’s still very much in the conversation in the first-team despite the impressive depth we now have available.

Bearing a level of confidence that very much belies his youth, the future could prove more than bright for Elliott if he can realise his exciting potential.

