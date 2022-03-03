Real Madrid interested in 23-year-old Liverpool star but Jurgen Klopp’s side are refusing to negotiate – Report

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing a new right-back this summer and one of the names the Spanish giants are looking at is Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, however, are not interested in any offers for the No. 66 and are refusing to negotiate with Carlo Ancelotti’s outfit, that’s according to El Nacional (via Caught Offside).

The Scouser in our team has firmly established himself as one of the best full-backs in the world with his consistent world-class showings in recent seasons.

So far this term, the 23-year-old has registered a whopping 16 assists as well as two goals in his 31 appearances (across all competitions).

Being a boyhood Liverpool fan, with his childhood home not too far from Anfield, Trent really is living the dream at the moment and there’s no reason why he’d want to leave the club.

He’s already won Europe’s biggest prize with the club when we won the Champions League back in 2019 as well as tasing Premier League success at the end of the 2019/20 season – he’s firmly on his way to becoming a club legend so it’s no surprise to see the club unwilling to entertain any offers.

Let’s hope he can add to his already impressive trophy collection in the coming months as we remain in contention for the FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League.

