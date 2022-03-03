Significant changes reportedly made to European Super League proposal shared by Hadrien Grenier

The European Super League is reportedly set to reemerge, with the project apparently remodeling itself as a direct alternative to UEFA’s Champions League and Europa League formats.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from freelance journalist, Hadrien Grenier, with the two leagues set to invite 20 members each – all qualifying to be involved based on their domestic league positions.

🇪🇺 Projet #SuperLeague : – Pas de membres permanents

– Equipe qualifiée grâce aux résultats qu'elle obtient dans sa ligue

– 20 membres – toutes les ligues auront une chance de gagner une place grâce à la phase de qualifs

– Deuxième ligue de 20 membres

– Nombre de matchs réduit — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) March 3, 2022

🔴 Les six clubs de Premier League (Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal et Tottenham) n’ont PAS l’intention de revenir dans la #SuperLeague en l’état actuel des choses, écrit le @TelegraphSport. — Hadrien Grenier (@hadrien_grenier) March 3, 2022

This would represent a significant change in tack from the chiefs behind the breakaway league, with it having initially been proposed as a league entirely separate to a domestic format.

READ MORE: ‘Unbelievable’ – Tsimikas wowed by Liverpool player Klopp described as technically incredible

Such a compromise could seriously challenge UEFA’s stranglehold on European football, with serious domestic concerns addressed in the changes put forward.

What could further tip the scales, of course, are further monetary agreements to ensure that clubs lower down the domestic league and pyramid are not left behind in what could very well be perceived as another elitist power grab.

It all depends on how the Super League is pitched and, judging by its prior reception from sceptical fans across the English top-flight and beyond, there will need to be some serious compromise on the organisers’ parts.

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!