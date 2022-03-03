Significant changes reportedly made to European Super League proposal shared by Hadrien Grenier

The European Super League is reportedly set to reemerge, with the project apparently remodeling itself as a direct alternative to UEFA’s Champions League and Europa League formats.

This comes courtesy of a tweet from freelance journalist, Hadrien Grenier, with the two leagues set to invite 20 members each – all qualifying to be involved based on their domestic league positions.

This would represent a significant change in tack from the chiefs behind the breakaway league, with it having initially been proposed as a league entirely separate to a domestic format.

Such a compromise could seriously challenge UEFA’s stranglehold on European football, with serious domestic concerns addressed in the changes put forward.

What could further tip the scales, of course, are further monetary agreements to ensure that clubs lower down the domestic league and pyramid are not left behind in what could very well be perceived as another elitist power grab.

It all depends on how the Super League is pitched and, judging by its prior reception from sceptical fans across the English top-flight and beyond, there will need to be some serious compromise on the organisers’ parts.

