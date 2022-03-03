Tensions could be set to flare once more as European Super League ‘back on the table’

Tensions could be set to flare as the European Super League is reportedly being readied for further discussions by chiefs at Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus.

This comes via a tweet from Sky Sports pundit, Gary Neville, who called for legislation to be put through Parliament to ensure that English football’s interests would be safeguarded.

The ESL is back on the table. Real , Barca and Juve are pushing. It’s critical we accelerate the Fan Led Review recommendations through Parliament with Legislation to protect English football and allow any new proposals to be viewed with independence. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 3, 2022

The proposed breakaway league endured heavy resistance from fans and commentators alike previously, with Liverpool’s owners backtracking in the wake of an overwhelmingly negative backlash from supporters.

It’s extremely difficult to see the Super League talk reigniting without some kind of guarantee that English football will be protected.

A split from the Premier League from the likes of ourselves and Co. will, one might imagine, be put forward as a non-negotiable, with the league in question potentially needing to act as an alternative to UEFA’s monopoly on top European football.

Without serious changes to the model previously proposed, the key instigators of the breakaway league are far from likely to get the desired support they need to see the project through.

