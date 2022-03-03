‘The absolute state of this’ ‘Just like the super league’ – Some Liverpool fans react to new Champions League proposal

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to express their dismay at UEFA’s new Champions League format.

Starting from the 2024/25 campaign, clubs will compete in a 36-team league table and play 10 games (five at home, five away).

This means sides will no longer compete in a group stage alongside three other sides like the current format.

The sides that finish in the top eight of the 36-team table will automatically qualify for the knockout stages leaving the teams from 9th-24th to battle it out in a two-legged playoff game for a place in the last 16.

Reds supporters have claimed that the proposal is similar to the European Super League – something which was created back in April 2021 by some of Europe’s leading clubs including Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona but was scrapped rather quickly after fans expressed their anger at the set-up and the financial motive behind the plans.

Discussing the new format, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, said (via UEFA.com):

“This new format supports the status and future of the domestic game throughout Europe as well. It retains the principle that domestic performance should be the key to qualification and reconfirms the principles of solidarity right through the game and of open competition.”

We all love the Champions League and many see it as the greatest prize in European football – it’s therefore hard to understand why UEFA are making adjustments to the current set-up.

As the old saying goes, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it…

You can catch some reactions from Liverpool supporters below via Twitter.

The absolute state of this, the end of football as we knew it is very quickly approaching. pic.twitter.com/j1gdNZY4XI — Matty Johnson (@MrMattyjohnson) March 3, 2022

We gotta be angry at this too just like the super league — CudiPool (@kakashikush94) March 3, 2022

We should have stayed with the super league. Uefa have just created their own — michael robinson (@66michaelr) March 3, 2022

Too many people in power of football wanting to be remembered as someone who’s made a change in football. It’s shite — Matty Johnson (@MrMattyjohnson) March 3, 2022

