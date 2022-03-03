‘Unbelievable’ – Tsimikas wowed by Liverpool player Klopp described as technically incredible

Kostas Tsimikas was emphatic in his praise for his teammates, claiming that every Liverpool player on the pitch against Norwich had given their all in the 2-1 win.

The former Olympiakos star reserved a special mention for goalscorer Taki Minamino, who registered two efforts against the Canaries.

“Taki’s an unbelievable player, in my opinion,” the Greek international told liverpoolfc.com.

“We saw every player, no matter when he will play, will be ready – this is 100 per cent sure. We are hungry for that.

“We will play for the win, we give everything. No matter who is playing, this is our mentality, this is our team spirit. We go for it no matter who is playing. You have to give everything for the win.”

The No.18’s latest efforts for the club in the FA Cup took his total goal contributions tally for the season to 10 in 22 games.

10 goal contributions in 891 minutes for us this term means that the 27-year-old is producing a remarkable rate of a goal or assist every 89.1 minutes.

If this was one of our regular starters, we’d be in awe of such a rate; the fact it comes from one of our squad players is even more impressive and goes to show the strength in depth we possess.

If the former RB Salzburg man can continue to deliver in key moments across the cups and beyond, there’s no telling how successful a season we could enjoy.

