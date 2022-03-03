(Video) Carragher weighs in on Salah decision he’d be ‘mad’ to make

Jamie Carragher conceded it would be ‘mad’ for Liverpool to allow Mo Salah to leave the club on or before his contract expiration date.

The former defender did add, however, that he felt the Egyptian international would be equally ‘mad’ to leave the club in light of what he is achieving with the Reds.

With 37 goal contributions in 32 games (across all competitions) this season, our No.11 has been in scintillating form for us as we look to compete on all fronts.

You can catch the clip below (at 1:20), courtesy of Optus Sport: