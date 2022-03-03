(Video) Klopp bursts out laughing after hearing superb Bob Paisley quote

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t help but laugh after hearing Bob Paisley’s immortal quote, “I’ve been here during the bad times too. One year we came second.”

The German has been frequently compared with Liverpool’s great managers of the likes of Bill Shankly and the Scot’s replacement in the legendary English coach.

Though his trophy haul doesn’t yet compare to the club’s most successful boss of all-time, one has to consider the challenge of the German’s time competing against a domestic superpower in Manchester City with contrasting resources.

