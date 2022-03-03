(Video) Watch as Ibou Konate bullies Norwich City with his immense strength during FA Cup victory

Ibou Konate has repeatedly impressed Liverpool supporters and Jurgen Klopp, with every opportunity he has been handed in his first Anfield season.

Our No.5 has displayed many impressive talents, whether it be his passing, speed, reading of the game or his huge amount of strength that he has at his disposal.

The latter was certainly on show as he helped the Reds book a place in the FA Cup quarter-final with victory over Norwich City.

A long ball was played in-behind our defence and Jonathan Rowe looked to have the pace to beat both the Frenchman and James Milner, with the 18-year-old winger getting his chest to the ball first.

Following the touch, that came outside of Alisson Becker’s penalty area, the former RB Leipzig man caught up and got his body in front of the attacker so that he could shepherd the ball out of play.

It was a perfect example of the acceleration and physicality of the Parisian, his cheeky thumbs-up and smile with the Brazilian ‘keeper was also a great way to show that the 22-year-old was aware of how well he had done.

You can watch the video of Konate via 60 Second Sports on YouTube:

