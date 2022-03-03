(Video) Watch Takumi Minamino’s Norwich display compilation as he continues to impress Jurgen Klopp in cup competitions

Takumi Minamino has been a shining light of this year’s domestic cups and has helped guide Jurgen Klopp to his first FA Cup quarter-final.

Our No.18 was twice on the score sheet in the first-half during an impressive performance against Norwich City at Anfield, where he played the full 90 minutes.

The Japanese international did more than just score two goals though and his link-up play from the right wing, as well as driving runs into the midfield, meant it was a performance to remember.

READ MORE: (Video) Watch as Ibou Konate bullies Norwich City with his immense strength during FA Cup victory

Because of this, the 27-year-old rightly received many plaudits from teammates, coaches and supporters – with a video compilation of his best moments being shared online.

It was a complete performance from the former RB Salzburg man and, despite it not being in his nature to physically do it himself, will mean that he will be knocking on the manager’s door for more game time.

Let’s hope for a favourable draw in the next round of the cup and the opportunity for another impressive display from a lovable member of our star-studded squad.

You can watch the Minamino display via ILLYRIAN Prods on YouTube:

#Ep36 of The Red Nets Podcast: Is Thiago the one we can’t do without? The title race… and more!