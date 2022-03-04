29-year-old Liverpool star fearing for his future at the club as contract saga continues – Report

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is believed to be concerned about his future at the club and is suggesting that American owners Fenway Sports Group aren’t willing to offer him a new deal.

The 29-year-old, whose contract expires in the summer of next year, is reportedly expecting a ‘big money deal’ to keep him at Anfield, that’s according to Football Insider.

Both Mane and Mo Salah, who are two of Jurgen Klopp’s most instrumental figures, are close to entering the last 12 months of their contracts which will come as a major concern to Reds fans.

The Senegal international joined the club for £34m from Southampton back in 2016 and has scored 110 goals in 250 appearances for the club.

Although we have strengthened the left side of our attack with the recent signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, Mane remains an integral part of the side and it would be a big blow to lose our No. 10, even if he is nearing 30-years of age.

He still has a lot to offer the club and his unique playing style would be hard to replace.

His importance to the side is reflected in his impressive statistics this term – Mane has 15 goal contributions in 32 games (across all competitions).

Hopefully, we can get new deals sorted for Mane and Salah sooner rather than later to ensure we can focus on winning as many games as possible and adding more silverware to our already impressive trophy collection.

