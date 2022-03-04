Ex-Arsenal man believes latest Liverpool signing will be a ‘proper player’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side

Former Arsenal star Lee Dixon has claimed that new signing Luis Diaz is going to be a ‘proper player’ for Liverpool.

The Colombian international has made seven appearances for the Reds since his January arrival from Portugal and has impressed on each occasion, scoring his first goal in the 3-1 Premier League victory over Norwich City last month.

“Luis Diaz is going to be a proper player for this football club,” Dixon told ITV (via Anfield Watch).

It’s hard not to agree with Dixon’s comment.

Every time the 25-year-old receives the ball you feel like something is going to happen.

It’s seriously impressive how quickly Diaz has taken to life at his new club, a new environment and a completely different culture to that of the one he was used to at FC Porto.

During his time at the Primeira Liga outfit, he had 60 goal contributions in 125 appearances (across all competitions) which signifies how important he was to the side.

Ex-FC Porto star Jackson Martinez has even claimed that our No. 23 is one of the most enjoyable players to watch in the world.

Diaz already has a trophy to his name at Liverpool following our Carabao Cup success last weekend – he will now have his sights firmly set on securing us more silverware this season as we remain in contention for the FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League.

