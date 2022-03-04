Ex-Red predicts Liverpool v West Ham result as well as discussing this weekend’s Manchester derby

Mark Lawrenson has backed Liverpool to earn all three points against West Ham United at Anfield tomorrow.

The Reds head into the game in great form having won their last 11 games in all competitions and the 64-year-old believes Jurgen Klopp’s side will defeat the Hammers 2-0.

“I’m at this game and it will not be straightforward for Liverpool – they know how much of a handful West Ham are at their best after being beaten by them at London Stadium in November,” Lawrenson said (via BBC Sport).

“The problem for the Hammers, however, is that they have to keep asking the same players to get them results, every week.

“As we’ve seen, Liverpool have got the squad now to rest players and still get the outcome they want.

It will be a seriously tough game against the Champions League-chasing Hammers.

They did defeat us 3-2 back in November so Klopp and co. will be aware of the quality within David Moyes’ squad.

Lawrenson also weighed in on this weekend’s Manchester derby and a game that could have a huge impact on the title race.

If Liverpool are to defeat West Ham tomorrow and Manchester City then lost to United on Sunday, the Reds would be three points behind the Cityzens with a game in hand.

“This is probably City’s most important game of the season,” he added.

“We saw what Tottenham did to them on the counter-attack at Etihad Stadium a couple of weeks ago, and United have the players to carry out a similar game plan.

“I’m still not entirely convinced by United under Ralf Rangnick but they do always create chances – they were held by Watford last week, but they had enough opportunities to win three games.

“So, I think United will score – but then they have to keep City out. I don’t see that happening.

Lawrenson predicted that Pep Guardiola’s side would defeat United 2-1.

For once, many of us will be supporting United on Sunday and it would be great if City were to drop points, even if they were just held to a draw.

Firstly, though, let’s focus on ourselves and hope we can pick up all three points against West Ham – up the Reds!

