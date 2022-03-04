Four Liverpool players potentially ruled out of West Ham clash as Reds suffer major selection blow

Thiago Alcantara continues to wait on the sidelines with Joel Matip, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita all doubts for Liverpool’s hosting of West Ham United.

This comes courtesy of the Echo’s Paul Gorst and Matt Addison in tweets relaying Jurgen Klopp’s comments on the Reds’ squad health, with the Merseysiders needing a win to close the gap to Manchester City.

Klopp: “strength in depth is important but we have some who aren’t available. Pretty sure Thiago is not available. Curtis is not bad but good enough for tomorrow? We’ll see. Matip is ill, not covid.” — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 4, 2022

🔴 Thiago unavailable for #LFC tomorrow. Joel Matip ill (not Covid). Curtis Jones a doubt. Jurgen Klopp 'doesn't know' about Naby Keita. pic.twitter.com/ctuxfRxaIK — Matt Addison (@MattAddison97) March 4, 2022

Three points against the Hammers would see the title chasers move to within three points of Pep Guardiola’s outfit in the English top-flight.

Having fallen down the pecking order somewhat of late by virtue of the quality options we have at our disposal we’d have expected Jones to not warrant more than a bench spot.

Nonetheless, the continued absence of our No.6 is one that will be keenly felt with the potential further loss of Keita likely forcing Klopp to put his faith in James Milner in the middle of the park.

Though a significant blow in the centre of the backline, should illness rule Matip out of tomorrow’s tie, it represents a chance for Ibrahima Konate to once again show off his talents in the Premier League.

