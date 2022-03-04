‘He is that good’ – Pundit insists Liverpool star is one Southgate’s ‘best’ England players despite not featuring since 2020

Stephen Warnock has claimed that Joe Gomez would undoubtedly be involved in Gareth Southgate’s England side if ‘fully fit’.

The 24-year-old has suffered much misfortune with injuries, though has made some sporadic appearances of late for Jurgen Klopp’s men, impressing in the club’s 2-1 win over Norwich in the FA Cup.

“Joe Gomez for me is arguably still one of England’s best centre-halves,” the former defender told BBC Radio 5 Live (via the Echo).

“Fully fit, I think Gareth Southgate would have him in his squad and he would arguably have him in his team. He is that good.

“His ability to read the game, to read situations, the pace that he has.”

Having once been Virgil van Dijk’s bolt-on defensive partner in the heart of the back four (and deservedly so), no one can question that the centre-half has more than enough talent to compete for a starting spot internationally and at club-level.

The former Charlton Athletic Academy prospect has been unfortunate in the sense that Joel Matip has appeared to shrug off his own struggles with injury and has been in impeccable form.

Beyond the Cameroonian, our imposing Frenchman, Ibrahima Konate, has been a force of nature too when called upon by Jurgen Klopp.

We’re ultimately blessed to have this much talent stacked in one position, of course, with the threat of Gomez and the former RB Leizpig centre-back no doubt keeping our No.32 on his toes.

