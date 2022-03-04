Ian Wright claims Liverpool star is ‘back to his full powers’ and explains what opposition attackers do when they come up against the 30-year-old

Ian Wright has claimed that Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk is now ‘getting back to his full powers’ and believes attacking players would rather ‘pass it the other way’ than attempting to take on the Netherlands international.

The 30-year-old suffered a horrific knee injury against Everton back in 2020 but has been back to his solid best in recent weeks and has been a huge part of Jurgen Klopp’s side that have kept the second most clean sheets in the Premier League this term (13).

“You know what’s good about what Virgil is doing now, he’s obviously getting back to his full powers because he’s got it now,” Wright told his self-named podcast (via Anfield Watch).

“He’s doing that look where he says ‘try to take me on’, Virgil has that look and you’ll see forwards go for it, stop, and then pass it the other way.”

The towering central defender also has three goals to his name this season and he, therefore, offers a serious attacking threat from our set-pieces.

You can see that our No. 4 is back enjoying his football and has that confidence about him that once again makes him unbeatable.

Back in 2019, before his injury, the former Southampton man finished as the runner-up in the Ballon d’Or contest which reinforces how impressive and important he is to Jurgen Klopp’s side when he’s at his best.

He’s contracted at the club until the summer of 2025 and we can’t wait to see what else he can achieve wearing the famous red shirt.

