‘If I decide to…’ – Klopp shares fresh update on Liverpool contract extension plans after fans take hope from prior comments

Jurgen Klopp may have fuelled the fire of hope in many a Liverpool fan’s heart after leaving some room for the possibility of a potential contract extension in his latest presser, as relayed in a tweet from Paul Gorst.

The German’s current terms are set to expire in 2024, leaving the club with a ginormous challenge to solve in the next couple of years with regard to his potential successor.

Klopp on his future: “The plan is still the same. Nothing has changed and if I decide to in 24 (either way) it’ll be nothing to do with the quality of the squad. All we do is for the long term. This club must be even better when I am not here anymore. That’s the plan.” — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) March 4, 2022

The 54-year-old’s assistant boss, Pep Lijnders, has been touted as a potential avenue the side could go down.

READ MORE: Klopp shares Firmino injury update ahead of upcoming West Ham clash

Given how well-respected the Dutchman is by the players, his fellow coaches and, importantly, our hierarchy, it’s certainly plausible that Jurgen’s second in command could be handed the reins as and when the latter calls it quits.

Ideally, of course, our fellow supporters would prefer to see the manager extend his stay even if only to preside over the potential rebuild that will be required for the forward line and the midfield.

Should Lijnders be given the nod, however, it would seem that safe hands would prevail following the ex-Mainz boss’ eventual departure, with him already trusted with a considerable amount of responsibility in the side.

#Ep37 of The Red Nets Podcast: European Super League 2.0, the impact of the League Cup win… and more!